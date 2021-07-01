Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAFE-AFAFRICA 2020 End-of-Year Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    01.07.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Filip 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A series of video clips from USAFE-AFAFRICA’s various units operating across Europe and Africa, playing to music as a narrator highlights key element’s from the major command’s successful year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 11:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779724
    VIRIN: 210107-F-YH963-002
    Filename: DOD_108130347
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA 2020 End-of-Year Review, by MSgt Nicholas Filip, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mission Video
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    End-of-Year Video

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT