A series of video clips from USAFE-AFAFRICA’s various units operating across Europe and Africa, playing to music as a narrator highlights key element’s from the major command’s successful year.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2021 11:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779724
|VIRIN:
|210107-F-YH963-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108130347
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA 2020 End-of-Year Review, by MSgt Nicholas Filip, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
