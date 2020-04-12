Year in Review: People of the Minnesota National Guard

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Our response to civil unrest earlier this year had a direct impact on our Soldiers and Airmen and helped to open a dialogue about how we can better understand each other.



"I think the big thing is having a conversation and seeking to understand each other and remembering that we're all people - we come from many different walks of life."



Moving forward, our focus remains on our people and how we can continue to make our organization a place where all individuals feel welcome and valued.