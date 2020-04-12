Year in Review: People of the Minnesota National Guard

Our response to civil unrest earlier this year had a direct impact on our Soldiers and Airmen and helped to open a dialogue about how we can better understand each other.
"I think the big thing is having a conversation and seeking to understand each other and remembering that we're all people - we come from many different walks of life."
Moving forward, our focus remains on our people and how we can continue to make our organization a place where all individuals feel welcome and valued.
