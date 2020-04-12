Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Year in Review: People of the Minnesota National Guard

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Our response to civil unrest earlier this year had a direct impact on our Soldiers and Airmen and helped to open a dialogue about how we can better understand each other.

    "I think the big thing is having a conversation and seeking to understand each other and remembering that we're all people - we come from many different walks of life."

    Moving forward, our focus remains on our people and how we can continue to make our organization a place where all individuals feel welcome and valued.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 11:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779721
    VIRIN: 201204-Z-KO357-347
    Filename: DOD_108130333
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 

    TAGS

    Minnesota
    Year in Review
    Minnesota National Guard
    civil unrest
    2020
    Diversity and inclusion
    People first
    George Floyd

