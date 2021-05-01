Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    311th ESC transfer authority to 310th ESC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    01.05.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    The 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command officially transitioned the mission to provide operational-level sustainment support within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as the 1st Theater Sustainment Command's Operational Command Post to the 310th ESC during a transfer of authority ceremony Jan. 5, 2021 at Camp Arfijan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig, 1st TSC Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 10:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779718
    VIRIN: 210105-A-XQ797-460
    Filename: DOD_108130182
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 311th ESC transfer authority to 310th ESC, by SFC Noel Gerig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sustainment
    1st TSC
    transfer of authority
    TOA
    310th ESC
    311th ESC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT