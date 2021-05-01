311th ESC transfer authority to 310th ESC

The 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command officially transitioned the mission to provide operational-level sustainment support within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as the 1st Theater Sustainment Command's Operational Command Post to the 310th ESC during a transfer of authority ceremony Jan. 5, 2021 at Camp Arfijan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig, 1st TSC Public Affairs)
