Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN Europe Report January 5, 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    01.05.2021

    Video by Chris Knoblauch and Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this episode of the AFN Europe Report: NSA Sigonella donate key COVID-19 related medical supplies to local hospitals and Airmen in Aviano, Italy get a visit from the Air Force’s top three leaders.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 03:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 779702
    VIRIN: 210105-D-TX415-600
    Filename: DOD_108130034
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report January 5, 2021, by Chris Knoblauch and SGT Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVEUR
    Aviano
    U.S. Air Force
    AFN Europe
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    NSA Sigonella

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT