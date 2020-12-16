Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Don't be a dummy

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A video showcasing how DUIs can effect the Air Force in Minot, North Dakota, Dec 9th, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 17:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 779687
    VIRIN: 201216-F-DJ826-232
    Filename: DOD_108129887
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Don't be a dummy, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alcohol
    Awareness
    DUI
    Drinking
    dummy

