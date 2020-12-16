A video showcasing how DUIs can effect the Air Force in Minot, North Dakota, Dec 9th, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2021 17:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|779687
|VIRIN:
|201216-F-DJ826-232
|Filename:
|DOD_108129887
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Don't be a dummy, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
