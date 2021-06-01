Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    No Better Friend, No Worse Enemy Teaser

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Video by Cpl. Peter Fillo 

    II MEF Information Group

    II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group is prepared to train, fight and win. The world has no better friend, and no worse enemy than a United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Peter G. Fillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 18:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779686
    VIRIN: 210106-M-PL591-1001
    Filename: DOD_108129886
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No Better Friend, No Worse Enemy Teaser, by Cpl Peter Fillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps
    II MEF
    Marines
    Semper Fi
    EGA
    II MIG
    No Worse Enemy
    No Bettwer Friend

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT