Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maintainers move KC-135 in Iowa snow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video shows Air National Guard crew chiefs from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing move a U.S. Air Force KC-135 into the main hangar in Sioux City, Iowa on a very wet and snowy flight line on January 6, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 17:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779685
    VIRIN: 210106-Z-KZ880-0001
    Filename: DOD_108129875
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintainers move KC-135 in Iowa snow, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    weather
    Air National Guard
    Iowa
    Snow
    KC-135
    crew chiefs
    185th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT