B-roll video shows Air National Guard crew chiefs from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing move a U.S. Air Force KC-135 into the main hangar in Sioux City, Iowa on a very wet and snowy flight line on January 6, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2021 17:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779685
|VIRIN:
|210106-Z-KZ880-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108129875
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Maintainers move KC-135 in Iowa snow, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
