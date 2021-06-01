Task force US Marines return from USNS Burlington deployment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779678" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Southern Command returned from a deployment aboard the Spearhead-class USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia, Dec. 28, 2020. A team of 10 Marines supported the noncombatant vessel’s deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations as an embarked security team, providing force protection for the duration of the deployment. The USNS Burlington is an expeditionary fast transport ship used to transport personnel or up to 600 tons of cargo, and able to operate in austere ports and waterways. This iteration of the task force marks the end of the sixth consecutive year the Marines and Sailors formed SPMAGTF-SC to serve as the crisis response force assigned to U.S. Southern Command. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andy O. Martinez)