    Task force US Marines return from USNS Burlington deployment

    NC, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Video by Sgt. Andy Martinez   

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Southern Command returned from a deployment aboard the Spearhead-class USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia, Dec. 28, 2020. A team of 10 Marines supported the noncombatant vessel’s deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations as an embarked security team, providing force protection for the duration of the deployment. The USNS Burlington is an expeditionary fast transport ship used to transport personnel or up to 600 tons of cargo, and able to operate in austere ports and waterways. This iteration of the task force marks the end of the sixth consecutive year the Marines and Sailors formed SPMAGTF-SC to serve as the crisis response force assigned to U.S. Southern Command. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andy O. Martinez)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 16:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779678
    VIRIN: 210106-M-MI258-807
    Filename: DOD_108129699
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: NC, US

