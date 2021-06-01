Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Commitment Commander Col. Player Welcomes Poolees to Jacksonville

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Col. Ricardo Player, commanding officer of Task Force Commitment, welcomes poolees to Jacksonville. Before arriving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, poolees spend two weeks in quarantine in Jacksonville as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 15:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779677
    VIRIN: 210106-M-GA002-1001
    Filename: DOD_108129688
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Commitment Commander Col. Player Welcomes Poolees to Jacksonville, by LCpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Coronavirus

