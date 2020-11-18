Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life of the Coast Guard Cutter James

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.18.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL-754) crewmembers discuss what it's like to work in the unit. The cutter James crew regularly conducts patrols during which the crew perform law enforcement boardings, different types of trainings and law enforcement in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 18, 2020. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 15:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779672
    VIRIN: 201125-G-YF993-1001
    Filename: DOD_108129659
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day in the Life of the Coast Guard Cutter James, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard

