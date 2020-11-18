A Day in the Life of the Coast Guard Cutter James

Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL-754) crewmembers discuss what it's like to work in the unit. The cutter James crew regularly conducts patrols during which the crew perform law enforcement boardings, different types of trainings and law enforcement in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 18, 2020. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2021 15:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779672
|VIRIN:
|201125-G-YF993-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108129659
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
