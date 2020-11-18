A Day in the Life of the Coast Guard Cutter James

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779672" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL-754) crewmembers discuss what it's like to work in the unit. The cutter James crew regularly conducts patrols during which the crew perform law enforcement boardings, different types of trainings and law enforcement in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 18, 2020. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)