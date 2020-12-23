Tune in as Chief Master Sgt. Tim Bayes and Airman 1st Class Zeferine Perez discuss topics concerning Airmen at MacDill Air Force Base! (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2021 15:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779667
|VIRIN:
|201223-F-FT779-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108129646
|Length:
|00:22:50
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lead Conversations: Airman Life, by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT