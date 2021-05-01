Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside AFIMSC Offutt Runway Construction

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2021

    Video by James Buehler 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Work has officially begun to completely replace Offutt’s aging runway with Phase 0 of the $143.9 million project, managed by AFIMSC’s Air Force Civil Engineer Center, now underway. Phase 0 consists of a variety of preparatory contractor work prior to the full airfield closure in March that will help them meet the 18-month replacement schedule.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 14:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779664
    VIRIN: 210105-F-RD009-001
    Filename: DOD_108129636
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Offutt AFB
    AFCEC
    Runway Construction
    AFIMSC
    Buehler

