Work has officially begun to completely replace Offutt’s aging runway with Phase 0 of the $143.9 million project, managed by AFIMSC’s Air Force Civil Engineer Center, now underway. Phase 0 consists of a variety of preparatory contractor work prior to the full airfield closure in March that will help them meet the 18-month replacement schedule.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2021 14:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779664
|VIRIN:
|210105-F-RD009-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108129636
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Inside AFIMSC Offutt Runway Construction, by James Buehler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT