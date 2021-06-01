Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operation Warp Speed Leaders Hold Briefing on COVID-19 Vaccine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna, the chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the chief advisor to Operation Warp Speed and the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex M. Azar II brief the media on Operation Warp Speed and COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Jan. 6, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 13:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 779658
    Filename: DOD_108129625
    Length: 00:35:21
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Warp Speed Leaders Hold Briefing on COVID-19 Vaccine, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OWS
    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND
    CORONAVIRUS
    WARP SPEED
    COVID19VACCINE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT