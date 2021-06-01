Arizona National Guard service members trained volunteer-retired medical professionals to support a vaccination site in Chandler, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2020. The volunteers work side-by-side with the medical community, and the more than 700 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen supporting Arizona’s fight against COVID-19. This coordinated effort between the Governor’s office, Arizona Department of Health Services, and Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs relied on the Arizona Emergency System for the Advance Registration of Volunteer Health Professionals (AZ-ESAR-VHP). (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2021 13:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779655
|VIRIN:
|210106-A-UN281-945
|PIN:
|17
|Filename:
|DOD_108129622
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|CHANDLER, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Arizona National Guard partners with retired medical professionals to provide COVID-19 vaccinations, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
