Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    IMCOM's Service Culture Campaign

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Video by Brittany Nelson 

    U.S. Army Installation Management Command         

    Installation Management Command's CG, LTG Douglas Gabram, speaks about IMCOM's Service Culture Campaign. LTG Gabram breaks down the seven components while introducing the addition of Project Inclusion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 12:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 779649
    VIRIN: 210106-A-AB123-006
    PIN: 789456
    Filename: DOD_108129549
    Length: 00:08:25
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMCOM's Service Culture Campaign, by Brittany Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT