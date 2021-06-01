Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    January 2021 Wing Update

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    127th Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. Rolf Mammen, and 127th Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Rick Gordon, deliver their January message to the members of the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard.

    #TeamSelfridge
    #MichiganNationalGuard
    #AirNationalGuard

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 10:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Drill
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    United States Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing

