Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard conducts fueling at sea operations with a Chilean oiler in the Pacific Ocean

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.25.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    The Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL-754) crew conducts a replenishment at sea with Chilean navy oiler Almirante Montt (AO 52) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 25, 2020. The cutter James is deployed to the Pacific Ocean in support of enhanced counter narcotic operations. (U.S. Coast guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 10:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 779632
    VIRIN: 201125-G-YF993-1001
    Filename: DOD_108129381
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard conducts fueling at sea operations with a Chilean oiler in the Pacific Ocean, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT