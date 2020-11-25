The Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL-754) crew conducts a replenishment at sea with Chilean navy oiler Almirante Montt (AO 52) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 25, 2020. The cutter James is deployed to the Pacific Ocean in support of enhanced counter narcotic operations. (U.S. Coast guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2021 10:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|779632
|VIRIN:
|201125-G-YF993-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108129381
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard conducts fueling at sea operations with a Chilean oiler in the Pacific Ocean, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT