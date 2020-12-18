The following video is a briefing from the Kaiserslautern Military Community Housing Office detailing how to in-process into on-base or off-base housing in Germany. The video was recorded on December 18, 2020 in the Vogelweh, Germany, housing area.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2021 07:59
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|779619
|VIRIN:
|210106-F-PJ020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108129291
|Length:
|00:41:29
|Location:
|VOGELWEH/KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kaiserslautern Military Community Housing Briefing, by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT