    Kaiserslautern Military Community Housing Briefing

    VOGELWEH/KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.18.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The following video is a briefing from the Kaiserslautern Military Community Housing Office detailing how to in-process into on-base or off-base housing in Germany. The video was recorded on December 18, 2020 in the Vogelweh, Germany, housing area.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 07:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 779619
    VIRIN: 210106-F-PJ020-1001
    Filename: DOD_108129291
    Length: 00:41:29
    Location: VOGELWEH/KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kaiserslautern Military Community Housing Briefing, by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    Housing
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein
    Vogelweh
    KMC
    Kaiserslautern Military Community

