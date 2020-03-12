Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental Health Minute: ADAPT

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.03.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    In this latest installment of the Mental Health Minute, Capt. Josilyn Banks from the Alcohol Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment clinic discusses, the importance of staying safe while drinking, Dec. 03, 2020, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 00:26
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 779608
    VIRIN: 201203-F-GO302-1001
    Filename: DOD_108129196
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mental Health Minute: ADAPT, by A1C Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    ADAPT
    DoD
    Kadena Air Base
    Alcohol Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment

