201230-N-NC885-3001 INDIAN OCEAN (Dec. 30, 2020) The guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) fires its Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live fire exercise. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2021 01:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779607
|VIRIN:
|201230-N-NC885-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108129195
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Sterett (DDG 104) fires Mark 45 5-inch gun during live fire exercise, by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
