    USS Sterett (DDG 104) fires Mark 45 5-inch gun during live fire exercise

    INDIAN OCEAN

    12.30.2020

    Video by Seaman Drace Wilson 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    201230-N-NC885-3001 INDIAN OCEAN (Dec. 30, 2020) The guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) fires its Mark 45 5-inch gun during a live fire exercise. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2020
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 01:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779607
    VIRIN: 201230-N-NC885-3001
    Filename: DOD_108129195
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sterett (DDG 104) fires Mark 45 5-inch gun during live fire exercise, by SN Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    uss sterett

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group
    USS Sterett (DDG 104)
    Forever Dauntless

