    15th MEU Stinger

    INDIAN OCEAN

    12.31.2020

    Video by Sgt. Desiree D King 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    An animated stinger of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit logo. (U.S. Marine Corps animation by Sgt. Desiree King)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 01.05.2021 22:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779596
    VIRIN: 201231-M-JO645-1001
    Filename: DOD_108129115
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Stinger, by Sgt Desiree D King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    15th MEU
    logo
    eagle
    Animation

