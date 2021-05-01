WSMR COVID-19 Update 145

WSMR Commanding General Brig. Gen. David Trybula, talks about the new year, and the COVID-19 vaccine.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2021 19:56
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779595
|VIRIN:
|210105-A-UY615-920
|Filename:
|DOD_108129114
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
