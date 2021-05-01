Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Ready Life

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2021

    Video by Spc. Michael Ybarra 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Pfc. Garrison Waites and Pv2 Justin Leva show us how they maintain ready life by maintaining their physical readiness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Ybarra)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2021 18:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779590
    VIRIN: 210105-A-JW296-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108129076
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Ready Life, by SPC Michael Ybarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Physical Readiness
    PT
    5MPAD
    ReadyLife

