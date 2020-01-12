II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group is prepared to train, fight and win. The world has no better friend, and no worse enemy than a United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Peter G. Fillo, Lance Cpl. Yvonna Guyette, and Lance Cpl. Henry Rodriguez II)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2021 17:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779584
|VIRIN:
|201201-M-PL591-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108129036
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, No Better Friend, No Worse Enemy, by Cpl Peter Fillo, LCpl Yvonna Guyette and LCpl Henry Rodriguez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT