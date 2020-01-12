Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No Better Friend, No Worse Enemy

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Video by Cpl. Peter Fillo, Lance Cpl. Yvonna Guyette and Lance Cpl. Henry Rodriguez II

    II MEF Information Group

    II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group is prepared to train, fight and win. The world has no better friend, and no worse enemy than a United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Peter G. Fillo, Lance Cpl. Yvonna Guyette, and Lance Cpl. Henry Rodriguez II)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 01.05.2021 17:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779584
    VIRIN: 201201-M-PL591-1001
    Filename: DOD_108129036
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No Better Friend, No Worse Enemy, by Cpl Peter Fillo, LCpl Yvonna Guyette and LCpl Henry Rodriguez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

