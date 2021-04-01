Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WIARNG TAG Monthly Message - January 2021

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2021

    Video by Spc. Anya Hanson 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2021
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779583
    VIRIN: 210104-A-VQ771-173
    Filename: DOD_108129022
    Length: 00:07:27
    Location: MADISON, WI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    #WING
    #WisGuard
    #NationalGuard
    #WisconsinNationalGuard
    #WisconsinGuard

