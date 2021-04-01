Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shaw administers COVID-19 vaccine

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 20th Medical Group began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to medical personnel, Jan. 4, 2021.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2021 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779578
    VIRIN: 210105-F-IW330-1001
    Filename: DOD_108128904
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US

    This work, Shaw administers COVID-19 vaccine, by SSgt Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    vaccine
    Shaw
    COVID-19

