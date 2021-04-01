Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Covid-19 Vaccine Broll Selects

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2021

    Video by Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 88th Medical Group begins administering the COVID-19 vaccine at the Wright-Patterson Medical Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2021. Phase 1 of the vaccines will go to the medical group staff, first responders, and security forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2021 16:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779571
    VIRIN: 210104-F-ZJ423-1002
    Filename: DOD_108128813
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

    vaccine
    pandemic
    Air Force
    Wright-Patt
    88th MDG
    COVID-19

