    Medication Safety

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2020

    Video by Jessie Perkins 

    Air Force Safety Center/Public Affairs

    Al "Dr. Love" Jones talks about prescription and over the counter medication safety awareness. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 01.05.2021 13:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 779562
    VIRIN: 201223-F-YE683-1000
    Filename: DOD_108128715
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medication Safety, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Safety Center

    TAGS

    safety
    prescriptions
    medication AFSEC

