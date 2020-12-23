Al "Dr. Love" Jones talks about prescription and over the counter medication safety awareness. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2021 13:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|779562
|VIRIN:
|201223-F-YE683-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108128715
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Medication Safety, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT