C-5M Super Galaxy refueled by KC-46 Pegasus

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 22nd Airlift Squadron, fly a C-5M Super Galaxy out of Travis Air Force Base, California, to conduct a refueling training mission over Wyoming, Dec. 14, 2020. The C-5M was refueled by a KC-46 Pegasus from the 931st Air Refueling Wing, McConnell AFB, Kansas.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2021 12:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779557
|VIRIN:
|201214-F-RU983-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108128638
|Length:
|00:04:15
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
