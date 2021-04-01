Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POTUS makes stop at Dobbins AirReserve Base

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael McGhee 

    94th Airlift Wing

    President Donald Trump arrived at Dobbins Air Reserve Base on Monday, January 4, 2021. The arrival and departure in Marine One is for a speaking engagement in Dalton, Ga. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Michael McGhee/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2021 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779555
    VIRIN: 210104-F-NV270-001
    Filename: DOD_108128595
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POTUS makes stop at Dobbins AirReserve Base, by MSgt Michael McGhee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    President
    Georgia
    Atlanta
    POTUS
    Dobbins ARB
    Marine One
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient

