President Donald Trump arrived at Dobbins Air Reserve Base on Monday, January 4, 2021. The arrival and departure in Marine One is for a speaking engagement in Dalton, Ga. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Michael McGhee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2021 11:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779555
|VIRIN:
|210104-F-NV270-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108128595
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, POTUS makes stop at Dobbins AirReserve Base, by MSgt Michael McGhee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
