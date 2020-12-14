Behind the scenes video of the initial arrival of the vaccine to vaccine distribution at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2021 10:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779548
|VIRIN:
|201214-F-IK586-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108128476
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, COVID vaccine arrival and distribution, by Antonio Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT