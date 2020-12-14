Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID vaccine arrival and distribution

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Video by Antonio Gonzalez 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Behind the scenes video of the initial arrival of the vaccine to vaccine distribution at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 01.05.2021 10:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779548
    VIRIN: 201214-F-IK586-002
    Filename: DOD_108128476
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    vaccine
    Wilford Hall
    59th Medical Wing
    OWS
    JBSA-Lackland
    SAMHS
    COVID-19
    Operation Warp Speed

