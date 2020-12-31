Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Health Center-Vicenza Prepares for COVID-19 Vaccine

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.31.2020

    Video by Maria Cavins 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    U.S. Army Health Center-Vicenza is ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine December 31, 2020 in Vicenza, Italy. USAHC-V Pharmacy Officer in Charge Maj. Sean O'Brien explains the preparations in place to maintain the vaccines before administration. (U.S. Army Garrison Italy Public Affairs Office video by Maria Cavins)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 01.05.2021 08:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779527
    VIRIN: 201231-A-UN218-744
    Filename: DOD_108128345
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    target_news_Europe
    COVID-19 vaccine
    Coronavirus vaccine

