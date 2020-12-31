U.S. Army Health Center-Vicenza Prepares for COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S. Army Health Center-Vicenza is ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine December 31, 2020 in Vicenza, Italy. USAHC-V Pharmacy Officer in Charge Maj. Sean O'Brien explains the preparations in place to maintain the vaccines before administration. (U.S. Army Garrison Italy Public Affairs Office video by Maria Cavins)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2021 08:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779527
|VIRIN:
|201231-A-UN218-744
|Filename:
|DOD_108128345
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
