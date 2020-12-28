Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why we go Boom

    BRANDON, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.28.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anthony Clingerman and Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 48th Fighter Wing's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight conducts monthly training in order to stay up to date with proficiency training and safety requirements so that what they do here is routine when they get to a deployed location.

    Date Taken: 12.28.2020
    Date Posted: 01.05.2021 06:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779526
    VIRIN: 201215-F-EJ253-001
    Filename: DOD_108128317
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: BRANDON, GB 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why we go Boom, by A1C Anthony Clingerman and SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath

    EOD

    48th FW

    RAF Lakenheath
    EOD
    48th FW

