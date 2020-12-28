The 48th Fighter Wing's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight conducts monthly training in order to stay up to date with proficiency training and safety requirements so that what they do here is routine when they get to a deployed location.
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2021 06:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779526
|VIRIN:
|201215-F-EJ253-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108128317
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|BRANDON, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Why we go Boom, by A1C Anthony Clingerman and SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT