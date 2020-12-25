Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Illini Mail Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    12.25.2020

    Video by Sgt. Gregory Glosser 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Each week soldiers from Task Force Illini make a trip to Kyiv, Ukraine to collect the mail.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2020
    Date Posted: 01.05.2021 03:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779524
    VIRIN: 201225-A-BO958-059
    Filename: DOD_108128300
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: LVIV, UA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ukraine
    StrongEurope
    JMTG-U
    SteadyPresence
    KnowYourMil
    ArmyLife

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT