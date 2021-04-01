Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moderna COVID-19 Vaccination at Kadena Air Base

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.04.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Red Cross volunteers and paramedics administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Team Kadena’s first-line defenders, Jan. 4, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The COVID-19 vaccination plan is phase-driven and designed to safely protect members within the DoD as quickly as possible. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2021 01:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779520
    VIRIN: 210104-F-G0302-2001
    Filename: DOD_108128268
    Length: 00:06:03
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccination at Kadena Air Base, by A1C Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    DoD
    Kadena Air Base
    USFJ
    COVID-19
    Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

