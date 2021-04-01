Red Cross volunteers and paramedics administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Team Kadena’s first-line defenders, Jan. 4, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The COVID-19 vaccination plan is phase-driven and designed to safely protect members within the DoD as quickly as possible. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2021 01:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779520
|VIRIN:
|210104-F-G0302-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108128268
|Length:
|00:06:03
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccination at Kadena Air Base, by A1C Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT