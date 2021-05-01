Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Did You Know: MT-1000 Firefighter Trainer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    01.05.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Randall Ramaswamy 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 5, 2021) An informational video regarding Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific, Detachment Guam, and its Mobile Structure Fire Trainer (MT) 1000. NSTCP, Det. Guam, provides training for multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines based out of Polaris Point, Guam, and submarines deployed throughout the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Randall Ramaswamy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2021 22:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779514
    VIRIN: 210105-N-OH628-1001
    Filename: DOD_108128142
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Did You Know: MT-1000 Firefighter Trainer, by PO3 Randall Ramaswamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Submarines
    Guam
    COMSUBPAC
    CSS-15
    NSTCP Det Guam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT