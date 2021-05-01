SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 5, 2021) An informational video regarding Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific, Detachment Guam, and its Mobile Structure Fire Trainer (MT) 1000. NSTCP, Det. Guam, provides training for multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines based out of Polaris Point, Guam, and submarines deployed throughout the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Randall Ramaswamy)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2021 22:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779514
|VIRIN:
|210105-N-OH628-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108128142
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Did You Know: MT-1000 Firefighter Trainer, by PO3 Randall Ramaswamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
