Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Reserve Component Field Orientation Education Briefing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Leisa Grant 

    HQ Air Reserve Personnel Center/Public Affairs

    Air Reserve Component Field Orientation Education Briefing

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2020
    Date Posted: 01.04.2021 22:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 779512
    VIRIN: 201230-F-JQ613-498
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108128140
    Length: 00:25:36
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Reserve Component Field Orientation Education Briefing, by MSgt Leisa Grant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT