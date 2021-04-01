Arizona National Guard continues to support COVID-19 vaccination sites

Arizona National Guard Soldiers checked in patients and administered the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Payson, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2021 20:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779506
|VIRIN:
|210104-A-UN281-474
|PIN:
|17
|Filename:
|DOD_108128128
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|PAYSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
