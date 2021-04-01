Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard continues to support COVID-19 vaccination sites

    PAYSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2021

    Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers checked in patients and administered the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Payson, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2021 20:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779506
    VIRIN: 210104-A-UN281-474
    PIN: 17
    Filename: DOD_108128128
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: PAYSON, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard continues to support COVID-19 vaccination sites, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

