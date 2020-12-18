Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Leadership have a conversation on "Trust"r, Jan. 4, 2020. AFMC and 88th Air Base Wing Commander Colonel Patrick Miller, Chief Master Sgt Jason Shaffer discuss the topic of trust.. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Jack Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2021 18:06
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779501
|VIRIN:
|201217-F-VC691-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108128083
|Length:
|00:16:05
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lets Get It Wright, by A1C Jack Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
