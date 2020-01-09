Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Little Rock/DM Integration Final Video

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from DM travelled to LRAFB for continued training to integrate C-130s into the 355th Wing's Dynamic Wing

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 01.04.2021 13:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779492
    VIRIN: 200901-F-CJ465-637
    Filename: DOD_108127771
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: US

    This work, Little Rock/DM Integration Final Video, by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    ACE
    Air Force
    Readiness
    Lethality
    DMAFB

