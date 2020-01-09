A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from DM travelled to LRAFB for continued training to integrate C-130s into the 355th Wing's Dynamic Wing
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2021 13:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779492
|VIRIN:
|200901-F-CJ465-637
|Filename:
|DOD_108127771
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Little Rock/DM Integration Final Video, by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT