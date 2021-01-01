Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard's Fifth District recaps the highlights of 2020

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    2020 was a challenging year in many ways for everyone, to say the least. Throughout the year's many challenges though, District 5 stayed the course and kept the watch. See some of the year's highlights here. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo. Narration By Payton Kennard.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2021 11:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779485
    VIRIN: 210104-G-HU058-1000
    Filename: DOD_108127744
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard's Fifth District recaps the highlights of 2020, by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    D5
    2020
    District Five
    year review
    end of year video

