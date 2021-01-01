2020 was a challenging year in many ways for everyone, to say the least. Throughout the year's many challenges though, District 5 stayed the course and kept the watch. See some of the year's highlights here. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo. Narration By Payton Kennard.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2021 11:33
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779485
|VIRIN:
|210104-G-HU058-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108127744
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Coast Guard's Fifth District recaps the highlights of 2020, by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
