    The History Galley: Doughnuts

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Thomas Frezza 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    What's better than doughnuts and a hot cup of coffee? The Naval History and Heritage Command opens up the Navy's 1945 cookbook to show you how to make the Navy classic recipe "doughnuts" in the History Galley.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 01.04.2021 10:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779480
    VIRIN: 201029-N-AD537-545
    Filename: DOD_108127727
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The History Galley: Doughnuts, by Thomas Frezza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Galley
    Food
    History
    WWII
    Recipe
    doughnuts

