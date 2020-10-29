The History Galley: Doughnuts

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779480" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

What's better than doughnuts and a hot cup of coffee? The Naval History and Heritage Command opens up the Navy's 1945 cookbook to show you how to make the Navy classic recipe "doughnuts" in the History Galley.