Naval History & Heritage Command takes us into the History Galley with another recipe from the 1945 edition of the Cookbook of the U.S. Navy. French Toast is an old recipe that cooks used to use up day-old bread. The Navy is not a fan of wasting food, which is why this historic recipe can be found in the cookbook. Follow along and learn how to make this recipe at home!
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2021 10:34
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779477
|VIRIN:
|201029-N-AD537-127
|Filename:
|DOD_108127724
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The History Galley: French Toast, by Thomas Frezza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT