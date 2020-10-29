Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The History Galley: Ice Cream

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Thomas Frezza 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Naval History & Heritage Command takes us into the History Galley with another recipe from the 1945 edition of the Cookbook of the U.S. Navy. Larger vessels in the Navy had their own ice cream making machines, which the were deemed "essential" — but smaller vessels could make ice cream too, by using this recipe! Follow along and learn how to make this recipe at home!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 01.04.2021 10:32
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779473
    VIRIN: 201029-N-AD537-905
    Filename: DOD_108127720
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The History Galley: Ice Cream, by Thomas Frezza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Galley
    Food
    Ice Cream
    History
    WWII
    Recipe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT