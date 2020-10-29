The History Galley: Ice Cream

Naval History & Heritage Command takes us into the History Galley with another recipe from the 1945 edition of the Cookbook of the U.S. Navy. Larger vessels in the Navy had their own ice cream making machines, which the were deemed "essential" — but smaller vessels could make ice cream too, by using this recipe! Follow along and learn how to make this recipe at home!
|10.29.2020
|01.04.2021 10:32
|Series
|779473
|201029-N-AD537-905
|DOD_108127720
|00:05:42
|US
|1
|1
