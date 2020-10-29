The History Galley: Ice Cream

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval History & Heritage Command takes us into the History Galley with another recipe from the 1945 edition of the Cookbook of the U.S. Navy. Larger vessels in the Navy had their own ice cream making machines, which the were deemed "essential" — but smaller vessels could make ice cream too, by using this recipe! Follow along and learn how to make this recipe at home!