    The History Galley: Peach Pie

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Thomas Frezza 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    With the addition of bakeries on larger ships, cooks could offer the crew a wider variety of desserts. This peach pie recipe uses a filling made of dried peaches, which would keep longer underway allowing cooks to always have a dessert ready for the crew. Learn how the Navy makes their peach pie in the History Galley.

    Galley
    Food
    Cook
    History
    WWII
    Recipe

