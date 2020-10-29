The History Galley: Peach Pie

With the addition of bakeries on larger ships, cooks could offer the crew a wider variety of desserts. This peach pie recipe uses a filling made of dried peaches, which would keep longer underway allowing cooks to always have a dessert ready for the crew. Learn how the Navy makes their peach pie in the History Galley.
