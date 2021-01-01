Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Africa Command releases video from Jan. 1 airstrike on al-Shabaab compound

    SOMALIA

    01.01.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Task Force-Quartz

    Federal Government of Somalia and U.S. Africa Command target al-Shabaab compound in the vicinity of Qunyo Barrow, Somalia, Jan. 1, 2021.

    This video shows the destruction of a known al-Shabaab compound following a U.S. airstrike to disrupt the terrorist group's operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2021 07:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779445
    VIRIN: 210101-A-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_108127374
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: SO

    Somalia
    JTF-Quartz
    Joint Task Force-Quartz

