    Mike Company Classes

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2020

    Video by Brandon Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Come check out Mike Company as they learn about basic customs and courtesies in the Marine Corps.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2020
    Date Posted: 01.02.2021 15:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779440
    VIRIN: 210102-M-CI314-1001
    Filename: DOD_108127265
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Classes, by Brandon Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Recruits
    Marines
    MCRDSD

