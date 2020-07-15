Farewell 70 ISRW Vice Commander Col. Flanigan

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779436" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Farewell Col. Ericka Flanigan and on behalf of the entire 70th ISR Wing, thank you for your leadership and Wingmanship as the Vice Commander of the 70th ISR WIng. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Serafin)