    Farewell 70 ISRW Vice Commander Col. Flanigan

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Courtesy Video

    70th ISR Wing

    Farewell Col. Ericka Flanigan and on behalf of the entire 70th ISR Wing, thank you for your leadership and Wingmanship as the Vice Commander of the 70th ISR WIng. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Serafin)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 01.02.2021 14:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779436
    VIRIN: 200715-F-GJ535-1001
    Filename: DOD_108127250
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Farewell 70 ISRW Vice Commander Col. Flanigan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

