Happy Independence Day from 70th ISR Wing leadership at Fort McHenry National Monument, Baltimore, Md. July 4, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2021 14:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779434
|VIRIN:
|200702-F-FF346-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108127241
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Happy July Fourth from Fort McHenry, by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT