    Happy July Fourth from Fort McHenry

    UNITED STATES

    07.04.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    70th ISR Wing

    Happy Independence Day from 70th ISR Wing leadership at Fort McHenry National Monument, Baltimore, Md. July 4, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 01.02.2021 14:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779434
    VIRIN: 200702-F-FF346-1001
    Filename: DOD_108127241
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy July Fourth from Fort McHenry, by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Independence Day
    July 4th

