Staff Sgt. Lewis has been selected for his work to virtually host PT sessions and keep his Wingmen fit-to-fight during COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Serafin)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2021 14:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779433
|VIRIN:
|200626-F-GJ535-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108127240
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 70th ISR Wing June 'ISR Superstar', must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT